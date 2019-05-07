Kelly Services (KELYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
KELYB stock remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. The company has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
