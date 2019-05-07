Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

KELYB stock remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. The company has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/kelly-services-kelyb-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.