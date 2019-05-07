Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.13 (JPGI)

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPGI stock traded up GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $418.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.
Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.