Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.13 (JPGI)

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPGI stock traded up GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $418.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

