JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,141,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

