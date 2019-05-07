JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.