Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 225,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,717 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,743,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 683,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 635,098 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.83.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
