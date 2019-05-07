JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of John Wiley & Sons’ have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock came under pressure owing to soft third-quarter results and drab view for the fiscal 2019. Both top and bottom lines came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Continued softness in Publishing revenues and costs related to increased growth investments acted as deterrents. Going ahead, sales in the Publishing segment is expected to decline low-single digit during the fiscal year. Moreover, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings to fall mid-single digits. However, the company’s Research and Solution division has been performing well. John Wiley & Sons’ focus on transforming into a more digital-service-oriented company should help it tackle these headwinds. Also, its recent acquisition of The Learning House will enable it to strengthen its position in the fast-growing education services market.”

JW.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:JW.A traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.03. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $449.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

