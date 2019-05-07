Jenoptik (JEN) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.50 ($36.63).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.60 ($37.91). 65,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a 1 year high of €39.54 ($45.98).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.