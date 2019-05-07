Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,415 ($31.56) to GBX 2,475 ($32.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,118.75 ($40.75).

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SKG traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,306 ($43.20).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.