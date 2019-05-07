Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $91.43 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,976,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201,386 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $91,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. OTR Global raised CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $91.43 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-91-43-million-position-in-cnh-industrial-nv-cnhi.html.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.