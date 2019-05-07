Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 98,309 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,419,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $96,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wendys by 1,553.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,875 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 42.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

