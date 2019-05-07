Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 729.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $139.15 and a one year high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

