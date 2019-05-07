James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,430 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 107,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1,839.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,298,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

