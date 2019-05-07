Itron (ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen set a $67.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.88 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $203,512.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $221,797.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,322 shares of company stock worth $29,301,913 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,756,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,514,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after buying an additional 333,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,557,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.