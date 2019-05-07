iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

PFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 24,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,049. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

