iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a $5.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

