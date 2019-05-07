iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 10.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 40,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

