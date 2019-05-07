iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

