iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 446.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,162 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

