iRobot Co. (IRBT) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7,807.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.12.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $211,549.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $807,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,939. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

