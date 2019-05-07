Investors Sell General Motors (GM) on Strength (GM)

Traders sold shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $52.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.32 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, General Motors had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. General Motors traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $38.53

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 266.0% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,030,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $7,056,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

