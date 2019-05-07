Investors Buy High Volume of Iqvia Call Options (IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,210% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $3,798,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168,698 shares of company stock worth $586,965,963 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 557,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 406.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 181.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy High Volume of Iqvia Call Options (IQV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/investors-buy-high-volume-of-iqvia-call-options-iqv.html.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.