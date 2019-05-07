Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2019 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2019, Cummins’ earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figures witnessed a year over year growth. Increased truck production and improved market share in North America along with increased power generation equipment sales and global demand for construction equipment are driving Cummins financials. Similar to the prior year, the company aims to return 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders. Partnerships, product development and business acquisitions will likely expand the company’s reach across all end-markets. However, softening truck volume in China, India and Europe are likely to hurt Cummins’ top line. In 2019, lowering demand in these markets isexpected to hamper performance. Also, rising R&D expenses for product launches and high material costs are other headwinds.”

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.29 price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/4/2019 – Cummins was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cummins stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

