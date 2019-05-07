Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $179.00.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $188.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $161.00 to $178.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $179.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
EL opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.59, for a total value of $4,363,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,612 shares of company stock valued at $80,145,047 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.