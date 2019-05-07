Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $179.00.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $188.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $161.00 to $178.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $179.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EL opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.59, for a total value of $4,363,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,612 shares of company stock valued at $80,145,047 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

