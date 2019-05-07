Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 7th (ADRO, CIEN, CTB, CVX, ESNT, GEF, HE, HSY, KEX, PPG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 7th:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aduro's three distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year. Loss estimates look stable ahead of Q1 earnings. Aduro has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ciena’s revenues are expected to benefit from rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network and service management software. The company is increasingly investing in the data and optical fiber market to serve the rising bandwidth demand. Network upgrades by telecom carriers to meet increasing demand bode well for its long-term growth prospects. By expanding beyond its core optical networking expertise, Ciena has also been able to expand customer base and thereby, grow its addressable market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on average. Customer concentration has been a major impediment for Ciena’s top-line growth as a bulk of revenues is concentrated among a few, large global communications service providers. Aggressive price competition from established players in the market remains another perennial concern for the company.”

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2019, Cooper Tire’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly results were driven by North America tire operation, aided by favorable pricing and product mix. It frequently launches products per the market demand across all regions. However, soaring tariff costs, owing to TBR tire imports from China to the United States, along with rising raw material costs, are hampering Cooper Tire’s bottom line. Further, challenging market conditions in Europe and Latin America, and a cautious Asia market are likely to hamper the company’s volume in international markets. Also, its competition with larger North American companies is another headwind.”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chevron's Q1 earnings were ahead of analysts' expectations, while upstream production exceeded 3 million barrels per day for the second successive quarter. Chevron’s existing oil and gas development project pipeline is among the best in the industry, targeting volume growth of around 4-7% in 2019 thanks to planned expansion in the Permian Basin. The company's recently announced $50 billion Anadarko acquisition also looks compelling. However, there are worries over continued drop in its downstream earnings that once again cut into overall gains from rising production. The massive capex might also play a spoilsport. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point before buying shares in Chevron.”

Essentra (LON:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greif updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 at $3.60-$4.00. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 8%. The outlook has been updated to include the impact of the acquired Caraustar business. However, high debt following the acquisition remains a concern. Further, lower volume expectations for the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services will impact results in fiscal 2019.”

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric depends heavily on third-party suppliers for fuel and purchased power. Any delay in the supply of fuels may impact the company’s performance adversely and result in additional expenses. Hawaiian Electric utilizes natural gas as a key fuel for power production. Any rise in price of natural gas without a rise in power prices, or any disruption in fuel supplies will affect the company’s ability to generate power, which will ultimately impact its profit margins. However, Hawaiian Electric continues making systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission and distribution assets. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have improved in the past year on the back of buyouts, innovation and cost-saving methods. These upsides drove the company during first-quarter 2019, wherein both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. The company focuses on strengthening its acquired businesses and making innovations. Further, Hershey is on track with its Margin for Growth program. Notably, savings from this plan, reduced costs and higher sales drove gross margin expansion in the quarter. These factors along with better net price realization bode well for 2019, wherein net sales and gross margin are expected to improve. However, results were somewhat hurt by currency headwinds, especially in the international segment. Additionally, stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences are persistent threats.”

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirby Corporation have rallied 26.5% so far this year, outperforming the industry's 20.8% increase. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in first-quarter 2019. Results were aided by increased sales at the marine transportation division. Revenues at the marine transportation unit inched up 8.1% to $368.12 million. Segmental operating income skyrocketed more than 100% to $35.4 million. Kirby's growth-by-acquisition strategy is also appreciative. The most recent buyout (marine transportation fleet of Cenac Marine Services) has bolstered its fleet. However, disappointing performance of the distribution and services unit in the first quarter raises concerns. High debt levels are also worrisome.”

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2019 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales trailed the same. The company reaffirmed its sales and adjusted earnings growth targets for 2019. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring actions is likely to boost the company’s margins in 2019. Also, the company is committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. PPG Industries is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions should contribute to its sales in 2019. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial activities in China and weak demand in Europe are also expected to affect sales volumes.”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ship Finance is a major shipowning company. Including newbuildings, Ship Finance owns a fleet consisting of vessels, including crude oil tankers (VLCC and Suezmax), oil/bulk/ore vessels, container vessels, dry bulk carriers, jack-up drilling rigs and seismic vessels. The fleet is one of the largest in the world and most of the vessels are employed on medium- or long-term charters. “

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $25 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. Hence, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stericycle’s first-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Decline in Communication and Related Services businesses is weighing on Stericycle’s top line. A highly-competitive waste management industry will put Stericycle under pricing pressure. Global presence exposes Stericycle to foreign currency exchange rate risks. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. The stock has under performed its industry in the past six months. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle is making progress with Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performance. The company continues to increase its market share and expand geographic base with the help of acquisitions. Stericycle's focus on providing regulated business-to-business services to smaller businesses should expand its offerings and boost the company's profits.”

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

