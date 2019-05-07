IntriCon (IIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
Shares of IIN stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $76.80.
In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $120,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.