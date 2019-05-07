IntriCon (IIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $120,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.