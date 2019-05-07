INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

