International Paper Co (IP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Paper were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,518,000 after buying an additional 688,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,112,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,310,000 after purchasing an additional 870,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of IP opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,760 shares of company stock worth $4,250,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

