International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 706,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,365. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.10.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.74 per share, with a total value of $3,816,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,422,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 165,588 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,048. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

