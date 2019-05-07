Integra Lifesciences (IART) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra LifeSciences exited the first quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. However, organic revenue growth was encouraging and was in line with the company’s expectation. Within global neurosurgery business, sales in dural access and repair increased in mid-single digits on an organic basis with growth in both graft and sealant product lines. Benefiting from product launches and an enhanced sales force performance, the company envisions faster organic growth during the second half of 2019. On the flip side, escalating costs and expenses have been a major headwind for Integra Lifesciences. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

IART stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 183,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,850. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 1,933 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

