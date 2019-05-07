Insider Selling: Pool Co. (POOL) Insider Sells 23,194 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,194 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total value of $4,297,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,721 shares in the company, valued at $21,069,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $186.49.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/insider-selling-pool-co-pool-insider-sells-23194-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.