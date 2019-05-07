Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) VP Sells 14,246 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MXIM traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,850. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

