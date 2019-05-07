Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 410,468 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $50,393,156.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,303,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,513,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $44,400,409.35.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,744. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

