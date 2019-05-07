Insider Buying: Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Director Buys 47,394 Shares of Stock

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Howard S. Jonas acquired 47,394 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Zedge Inc has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.29.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,690 shares during the period. Zedge accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 14.40% of Zedge worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

