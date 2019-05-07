XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs bought 392,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £199,999.56 ($261,334.85).

Ory Weihs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XLMedia alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ory Weihs bought 297,029 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £148,514.50 ($194,060.50).

LON XLM opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. XLMedia PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.75 ($2.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from XLMedia’s previous dividend of $2.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. XLMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of XLMedia from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: XLMedia PLC (XLM) Insider Buys 392,156 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/insider-buying-xlmedia-plc-xlm-insider-buys-392156-shares-of-stock.html.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.