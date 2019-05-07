Insider Buying: P2P Transport Ltd (P2P) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

P2P Transport Ltd (ASX:P2P) insider Chip Yeoh acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,800.00 ($19,007.09).

Shares of P2P Transport stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.27 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,146 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

About P2P Transport

P2P Transport Limited, an integrated fleet management company, provides vehicles on a rental basis to independent professional drivers in the point-to-point passenger transport industry. The company leases taxi plates or licenses from either government authorities or private owners, and operates its vehicles to provide a rental solution to professional drivers.

