Insider Buying: INmune Bio Inc (INMB) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

INMB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 14,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,838. INmune Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

