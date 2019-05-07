InnerWorkings (INWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. InnerWorkings has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.20-0.24 EPS.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.67 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect InnerWorkings to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnerWorkings stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of InnerWorkings worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

INWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

