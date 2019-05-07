Inflarx (IFRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get Inflarx alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Inflarx from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of -0.63. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inflarx in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inflarx by 29.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.