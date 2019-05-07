Imperial Metals (III) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on III. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Metals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imperial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Imperial Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals will post 0.119999988148149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

