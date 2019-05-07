IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Decreased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 41,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 588,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 85,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 15,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $3,310,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,226 shares in the company, valued at $217,959,147.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $201,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,648 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,468. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

