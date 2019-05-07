IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $271.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX exited the first quarter on a promising note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Solid growth in organic revenues and a raised 2019 EPS guidance are encouraging. IDEXX witnessed strong gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue and global premium instrument installed base in the quarter. The companion animal market fundamentals remain solid with tremendous global runway for growth. The innovation-based, multi-modality global strategy, enabled by enhanced commercial capability, accelerated recurring CAG Diagnostics revenue growth. Over the past three months, IDEXX outperformed its industry. On the flip side, Henry Schein’s recent spin out animal health business raises concern. This wing has merged with IDEXX’ peer Vet First Choice posing the company tough competition. Also, moderating global reference lab revenue growth along with high dependence on third-party distributors are a few overhangs for IDEXX.”

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $251.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,860,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,648 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.