Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.80

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $935.64 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $70,189.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoire G. Rankin bought 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $99,607.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,267. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

