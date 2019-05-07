Huntsman Co. (HUN) Position Lowered by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Huntsman by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

