Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

