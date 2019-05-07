HSBC Analysts Give freenet (FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.88 ($25.44).

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.35 ($23.66) on Tuesday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

