Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

NYSE NEE opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

