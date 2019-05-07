HNI Corp (HNI) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HNI to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HNI has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.28.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.33 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HNI news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

