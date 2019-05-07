Hiscox (HSX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,055 ($13.79) price objective (down from GBX 1,165 ($15.22)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,447 ($18.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,526.22 ($19.94).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,632 ($21.32) on Friday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,727 ($22.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,630 ($21.30), for a total value of £6,520 ($8,519.53). Also, insider Thomas Hürlimann bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($20.65) per share, with a total value of £79,000 ($103,227.49).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

