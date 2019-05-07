Hilton Hotels (HLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the S&P 500 in the past three months. The uptrend is likely to continue as the company reported impressive first-quarter 2019 earnings. Moreover, the company also raised 2019 earnings guidance. For 2019, Hilton projects adjusted earnings of $3.74-$3.84 cents per share compared with $3.66-$3.78 guided earlier. We believe that the improving economic indicators — along with expansion strategies, industry-leading loyalty program and asset-light business model — bode well for Hilton. For 2019, Hilton anticipates net unit growth of 6.5%. RevPAR growth has also been impressive. Notably, the company continues to make great progress in its luxury development strategy, anticipating double-digit luxury growth in the next several years. However, intense competition and cyclical nature of the industry are concerns. Moreover, a limited mix of luxury hotels is a disadvantage for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.65.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 201.77% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

