Hilton Hotels Co. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Hotels in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.65.

HLT stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

